CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 8, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

221 AM PDT Sun Jul 7 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.

* Seas...Steep, wind driven at 5 to 7 feet, building to 6 to 9

feet late this afternoon.

* Areas affected...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected

from beyond about 1 nm from shore westward in the vicinity of

Gold Beach southward this morning. This afternoon through

tonight, conditions will to expand to Port Orford beyond 3 NM

and, possibly, all the way to the coast from Gold Beach

southward.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

