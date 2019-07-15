CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 18, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
226 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 4 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT
Thursday.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt. Gusts to 30 kt near Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 8 feet 6 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 9 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 4 AM Tuesday to 9 AM PDT
Thursday.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt. Gusts to 30 kt near Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 9 feet 7 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather