CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 20, 2019
GALE WARNING
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
209 AM PDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WINDS...North 25 to 30 knots. Gusts to 40 knots will be possible
through late tonight.
* WAVES/SEAS...11 to 14 feet at 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...North 20 to 30 knots. Gusts to 35 knots downwind and
near Cape Mendocino, and also farther offshore.
* WAVES/SEAS...9 to 12 feet at 9 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port,
or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or taking
shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots near Cape
Mendocino.
* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 8 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 knots. Local gusts to 35 knots near
Point Saint George and Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 7 to 8 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...North 20 to 30 knots. Gusts to 35 knots downwind and
near Cape Mendocino, and also farther offshore.
* WAVES/SEAS...9 to 12 feet at 9 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port,
or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or taking
shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
