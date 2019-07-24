CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 26, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt increasing to gales of 25 to 35 kt

Wednesday afternoon. The strongest winds will occur during the

afternoons and evenings.

* Seas...Steep wind driven 5 to 8 ft, building to steep to very

steep 7 to 11 feet Wednesday afternoon. The heaviest seas will

occur during the afternoons and evenings.

* Areas affected...Conditions hazardous to small craft will affect

most areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore through Wednesday

morning. Then conditions hazardous to small craft will affect

all areas, with gales developing south of Gold Beach beyond 5 nm

off the coast Wednesday afternoon.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Winds have diminished below advisory levels.

_____

