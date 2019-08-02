CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 2, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

256 AM PDT Fri Aug 2 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 7 to 10 feet with periods around 8

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended

that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor

prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea

conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3

AM PDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon

to 3 AM PDT Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea

conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM PDT this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea

conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* Winds...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt are expected when winds are

strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 10 feet with periods around 8

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* Winds...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt are expected when winds are

strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 10 feet with periods around 8

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3

AM PDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon

to 3 AM PDT Saturday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 7 to 10 feet with periods around 8

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* Winds...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt are expected when winds are

strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 10 feet with periods around 8

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* Winds...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt are expected when winds are

strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 10 feet with periods around 8

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM PDT this evening.

