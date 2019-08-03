CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 6, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
249 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* Winds...North 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* Seas....Steep and wind-driven at 6 to 8 feet.
* Areas affected...All areas beyond 1 nm from shore between Cape
Blanco and Cape Ferrelo, and beyond 3 nm from shore to the
south of Cape Ferrelo.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather