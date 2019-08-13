CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 13, 2019
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
256 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH THIS MORNING...
A shallow marine layer has caused low clouds and fog to affect
coastal areas south of Point Conception this morning. Low clouds
will expand to areas north of Point Conception later this morning
including the Central Coast.
Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to
one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for
exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the
shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and
consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH THIS MORNING...
A shallow marine layer has caused low clouds and fog to affect
coastal areas south of Point Conception this morning. Low clouds
will expand to areas north of Point Conception later this morning
including the Central Coast.
Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to
one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for
exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the
shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and
consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH THIS MORNING...
A shallow marine layer has caused low clouds and fog to affect
coastal areas south of Point Conception this morning. Low clouds
will expand to areas north of Point Conception later this morning
including the Central Coast.
Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to
one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for
exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the
shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and
consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH THIS MORNING...
A shallow marine layer has caused low clouds and fog to affect
coastal areas south of Point Conception this morning. Low clouds
will expand to areas north of Point Conception later this morning
including the Central Coast.
Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to
one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for
exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the
shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and
consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH THIS MORNING...
A shallow marine layer has caused low clouds and fog to affect
coastal areas south of Point Conception this morning. Low clouds
will expand to areas north of Point Conception later this morning
including the Central Coast.
Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to
one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for
exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the
shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and
consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH THIS MORNING...
A shallow marine layer has caused low clouds and fog to affect
coastal areas south of Point Conception this morning. Low clouds
will expand to areas north of Point Conception later this morning
including the Central Coast.
Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to
one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for
exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the
shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and
consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather