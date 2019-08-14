CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1256 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019

...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH THIS MORNING...

A shallow marine layer will continue to produce areas of dense

fog across all the coastal waters through this morning.

Visibility of one nautical mile or less can be expected.

Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down

to one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout

for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the

shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and

consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.

