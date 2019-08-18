CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

244 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Medford has cancelled the Gale

Warning.

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt.

* Seas...Steep 6 to 8 ft.

* Areas affected...All areas through today then areas between 2NM

and 30NM from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather