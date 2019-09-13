CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 14, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

201 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.

* Seas...Steep 6 to 8 ft with the combination of wind chop and a

west swell at 10 to 11 seconds.

* Areas affected...South of Port Orford from around 5 to 30 nm

offshore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

