CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

209 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt. Strongest during the afternoons and

evenings.

* Seas...Steep 6 to 8 ft with the combination of wind waves and

diminishing northwest swell.

* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

south of Port Orford and beyond about 2 nm from shore. Winds

will be strongest and seas will be steepest south of Gold Beach

from around 5 to 40 nm offshore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather