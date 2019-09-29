CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

241 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WAVES...NW 8 to 11 ft at 10 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...NW 5 to 10 kt with gusts to 15 kt this afternoon, with

stronger, erratic gusts around thunderstorms.

* WAVES...NW 10 to 12 ft at 11 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt.

* WAVES...NW 9 to 11 ft at 10 seconds.

