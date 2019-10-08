CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

249 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt increasing to 20 to 30 kt Wednesday

afternoon and evening.

* Seas...Steep 6 to 9 ft into Wednesday morning building to 8 to

12 ft Wednesday afternoon.

* Areas affected...Small craft conditions will affect all areas

into Wednesday afternoon. Hazardous seas watch is expected from

Gold Beach South Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Elsewhere small craft conditions will continue into Thursday

morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather