CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

212 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* Seas...Steep to very steep 12 to 16 feet 14 seconds, diminishing

to 9 to 12 feet at 13 seconds late this evening.

* Areas affected...All areas.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* Seas...Steep to very steep 12 to 16 feet 14 seconds, diminishing

to 9 to 12 feet at 13 seconds late this evening.

* Areas affected...All areas.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* Seas...Steep to very steep 12 to 16 feet 14 seconds, diminishing

to 9 to 12 feet at 13 seconds late this evening.

* Areas affected...All areas.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* Seas...Steep to very steep 12 to 16 feet 14 seconds, diminishing

to 9 to 12 feet at 13 seconds late this evening.

* Areas affected...All areas.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather