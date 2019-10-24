CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

205 AM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WIND...Northerly 5 to 15 kt.

* WAVES...N 6 to 8 ft at around 6 to 8 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WIND...N 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.

* WAVES...N 8 feet at 7 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WIND...N 15 to 25 kt.

* WAVES...N 9 feet at 7 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

