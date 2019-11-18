CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
252 AM PST Mon Nov 18 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
2 PM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through
Wednesday morning.
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
2 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 AM to 8 PM PST Tuesday.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 AM to 8 PM PST Tuesday.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
2 PM PST TUESDAY...
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather