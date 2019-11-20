CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
216 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt.
* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind driven at 10 to 12 ft. Seas
gradually diminish through tonight.
* Areas affected...Very steep and hazardous seas will impact
areas beyond 5 nm from shore, with conditions hazardous to
small craft elsewhere.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt.
* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind driven at 10 to 12 ft. Seas
gradually diminish through tonight.
* Areas affected...Very steep and hazardous seas will impact
areas beyond 5 nm from shore, with conditions hazardous to
small craft elsewhere.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt.
* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind driven at 10 to 12 ft. Seas
gradually diminish through tonight.
* Areas affected...Very steep and hazardous seas will impact
areas beyond 5 nm from shore, with conditions hazardous to
small craft elsewhere.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt.
* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind driven at 10 to 12 ft. Seas
gradually diminish through tonight.
* Areas affected...Very steep and hazardous seas will impact
areas beyond 5 nm from shore, with conditions hazardous to
small craft elsewhere.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST THURSDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind driven at 11 to 14 feet.
Seas gradually diminish through tonight.
* Areas affected...Very steep and hazardous seas will impact all
areas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST THURSDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind driven at 11 to 14 feet.
Seas gradually diminish through tonight.
* Areas affected...Very steep and hazardous seas will impact all
areas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST THURSDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind driven at 11 to 14 feet.
Seas gradually diminish through tonight.
* Areas affected...Very steep and hazardous seas will impact all
areas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST THURSDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind driven at 11 to 14 feet.
Seas gradually diminish through tonight.
* Areas affected...Very steep and hazardous seas will impact all
areas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather