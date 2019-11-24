CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

328 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon

to 3 AM PST Monday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale

Watch is in effect from late tonight through late Monday night.

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt are

possible when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 14 to 17 feet with periods around 15

seconds are possible when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when hazardous gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots are probable in the near future, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon

to 9 AM PST Monday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale

Watch is in effect from Monday morning through late Monday night.

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt are

possible when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 13 to 16 feet with periods around 15

seconds are possible when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when hazardous gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots are probable in the near future, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

PST MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening

to 9 AM PST Monday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale

Watch is in effect from Monday morning through late Monday night.

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

possible when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 11 to 14 feet with periods around 15

seconds are possible when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when hazardous gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots are probable in the near future, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

