CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service San Francisco CA
1129 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight and
into Wednesday morning for the San Francisco Bay as well as the
coastal waters from Point Arena to Point Piedras Blancas. These
showers and thunderstorms have the potential to produce locally
heavy rain, strong and erratic winds, lightning, and small hail.
Mariners in these waters are urged to take necessary precautions.
