CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019

_____

GALE WARNING

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

241 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...S to SE 25 to 30 kt, gusts up to 40 kt.

* WAVES...SE 9 to 14 ft around 9 seconds. NW swell 7 to 11 ft

around 15 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PST this evening.

* WINDS...S to SE 15 to 25 kt, gusts to around 30 kt. Strongest

winds around Point Saint George and Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES...SE 6 to 11 ft around 8 seconds. NW swell 6 to 10 ft

around 15 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Hazardous

Seas Warning, which is in effect until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* WINDS...S to SE 15 to 25 kt, possible gusts up to 30 kt.

* WAVES...SE 9 to 13 ft around 9 seconds. NW swell 7 to 11 ft

around 15 seconds.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are

imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in

port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or

taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PST this evening.

* WINDS...S to SE 15 to 25 kt, gusts up to 30 kt. Strongest winds

around Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES...SE 8 to 12 ft around 10 seconds. NW swell 8 to 10 ft

around 15 seconds.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Hazardous

Seas Warning, which is in effect until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* WINDS...S to SE 15 to 25 kt, possible gusts up to 30 kt.

* WAVES...SE 9 to 13 ft around 9 seconds. NW swell 7 to 11 ft

around 15 seconds.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are

imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in

port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or

taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PST this evening.

* WINDS...S to SE 15 to 25 kt, gusts to around 30 kt. Strongest

winds around Point Saint George and Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES...SE 6 to 11 ft around 8 seconds. NW swell 6 to 10 ft

around 15 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PST this evening.

* WINDS...S to SE 15 to 25 kt, gusts up to 30 kt. Strongest winds

around Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES...SE 8 to 12 ft around 10 seconds. NW swell 8 to 10 ft

around 15 seconds.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

