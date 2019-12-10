CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 12, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
209 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and steep
seas of 8 to 11 ft expected. South winds increase to 20 to 30
kt, possibly reaching gales, by Wednesday afternoon. Heavy long
period swell builds and seas increase to 13 to 16 ft late
Wednesday.
* WHERE...All areas will be affected by advisory level conditions.
The strongest winds are expected north of Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...Advisory level conditions will continue until at least 4
AM PST Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday
afternoon and evening. The heaviest seas are expected late
Wednesday into early Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas could capsize or damage
smaller vessels. Heavy long period swell could make bar
crossings extremely difficult and hazardous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather