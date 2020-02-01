CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

209 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY...

...STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet at 13 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet at 13

seconds expected. For the Storm Watch, northwest winds 30 to

40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 11 to 15 feet at 13

seconds possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM to 1 PM PST Sunday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST

Sunday. For the Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through

Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions

deteriorate.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 13 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to

20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM to 9 PM PST Sunday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts

up to 30 kt and rough waters expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 9 PM PST Sunday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 1 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts

up to 35 kt and rough waters expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 9 PM PST Sunday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 1 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts

up to 30 kt and rough waters expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 9 PM PST Sunday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 1 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts

up to 35 kt and rough waters expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 9 PM PST Sunday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 1 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 13 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to

20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM to 9 PM PST Sunday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

