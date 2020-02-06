CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

234 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Winds will continue to diminish and seas will continue to subside

across the coastal waters this morning.

