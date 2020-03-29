CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
233 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts 25 to 30 kt
possible. Seas around 6 ft at 8 seconds are expected as well.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 9 PM Sunday to 9 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts 25 to 30 kt
possible. Seas around 6 ft at 8 seconds are expected as well.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
