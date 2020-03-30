CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning until later this morning, south

winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at

7 to 10 seconds. A swell dominated Small Craft Advisory will

follow with southwest winds 15 to 25 kt through Monday and seas

of 8 to 12 ft at 10 seconds Monday increasing to 12 seconds

Tuesday. Seas will subside Wednesday.

* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will affect all areas

through Wednesday morning, except for a Hazardous Seas Warning

north of Brookings and a Gale Warning within 25 NM north of Gold

Beach until later this morning.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning and Hazardous Seas Warning, until 8

AM PDT this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM

PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas late tonight into

Monday morning could capsize or damage vessels. Otherwise,

steep seas and low visibility conditions are expected through

Tuesday night.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather