CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 21, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

255 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...NW winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and seas 7 to

10 ft.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...NW winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and seas 7 to

10 ft.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather