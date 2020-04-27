CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

209 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Steep swell dominated seas 8 to 11 ft at 13 seconds

expected.

* WHERE...Steep seas will affect areas beyond 8 NM from shore

except closer to shore near Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...Through 11 PM PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

_____

