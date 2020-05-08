CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
230 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Steep seas 6 to 8 feet. Seas will be dominated by short
period fresh swell.
* WHERE...All areas, but the heaviest seas will be south of Cape
Blanco.
* WHEN...Through 11 AM Friday.
* IMPACTS...Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will
create a potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced
mariners.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should pay close attention to the marine forecast, and
consider wind and sea conditions in planning.
