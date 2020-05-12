CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
220 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
steep seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Pt St
George to Cape Mendocino 10 nm to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
