CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

213 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

A storm system moving up into the outer coastal waters tonight

from the southwest. Enough moist and unstable air will scrape the

area and bring the potential for isolated thunderstorms to the far

western portion of the outer coastal waters. Any thunderstorm

that forms will be capable of producing locally gale force winds

and rough seas, dangerous lightning, and rainfall with reduced

visibility.

