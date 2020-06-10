CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

317 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, choppy waters

expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, choppy waters

expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon

to 10 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from

2 PM to 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest wind 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt in the

afternoon and early evening.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

