CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

222 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and steep

northwest seas of 8 to 11 ft at 10 seconds or less.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas could capsize or damage

smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

