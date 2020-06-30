CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
226 AM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM
PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 9 to 12 feet expected. For the Small Craft
Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 7 to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 3 AM Wednesday to
3 AM PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM
PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
7 to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Cape
Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
7 to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Cape
Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas
9 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
