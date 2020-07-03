CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 4, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
150 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Steep seas 6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds. North winds 15 to 25
kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Nearly all areas, but the strongest winds and steepest
seas will be between 5 and 25 NM from shore.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep, hazardous seas could capsize
or damage vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather