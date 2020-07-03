CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 4, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

150 AM PDT Fri Jul 3 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Steep seas 6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds. North winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Nearly all areas, but the strongest winds and steepest

seas will be between 5 and 25 NM from shore.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep, hazardous seas could capsize

or damage vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

