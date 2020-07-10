CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
239 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Winds have diminished below advisory level.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
