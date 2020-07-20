CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

835 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and seas 7

to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.

Occasional gusts to 35 kt over the extreme northwest.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather