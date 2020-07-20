CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
835 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and seas 7
to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
Occasional gusts to 35 kt over the extreme northwest.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
