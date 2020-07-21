CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
235 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with local gusts to 35 kt. Steep
seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until noon PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt today, increasing to 15 to 25 kt
Wednesday and Thursday. Steep seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. Worst conditions
downwind of Cape Mendocino late Wednesday and Thursday.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to noon PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San
Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
