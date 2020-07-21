CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

235 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with local gusts to 35 kt. Steep

seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt today, increasing to 15 to 25 kt

Wednesday and Thursday. Steep seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. Worst conditions

downwind of Cape Mendocino late Wednesday and Thursday.

* WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to noon PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

