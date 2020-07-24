CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

251 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

40 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 PM Friday to 9 PM PDT

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

steep seas 6 to 8 feet building to 8 to 11 feet early Saturday.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

steep seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. Strongest winds

and seas near Cape Mendocino.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

40 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 PM Friday to 9 PM PDT

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather