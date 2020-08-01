CA Marine Warning and Forecast

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

854 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO

9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

steep seas building to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. Strongest near

Cape Mendocino.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday to 9 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

