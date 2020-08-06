CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt
with gusts 25 to 35 kt and steep seas 6 to 10 ft from the
northwest. For the Gale Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with
gusts 40 to 50 kt and very steep seas 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...The advisory is for most of the area south of Cape
Blanco through early Friday afternoon and then expands to
include all of the area south of the Cape. Warning level winds
and very steep seas will affect much of the area beyond 5NM
west of Sisters Rocks southward beginning Friday afternoon.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to
11 PM PDT Monday. For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM Friday to 11
PM PDT Monday. The strongest winds and most hazardous seas are
expected to occur Sunday.
* IMPACTS...In the advisory area, gusty winds and steep seas
could capsize or damage smaller vessels. For the Gale Watch
area, strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage
vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For Small Craft Advisories, inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port or avoid
the area of hazardous conditions.
For Gale Warnings, mariners should alter plans to avoid strong
winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor,
alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.
