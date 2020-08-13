CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

217 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

Remnant moisture from Post-Tropical Storm Elida will bring a

moist and marginally unstable air mass over the coastal waters

through mid-morning and bring a slight chance for thunderstorms

to the coastal waters. Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable

of producing locally gusty chaotic winds and rough seas,

occasional dangerous lightning, brief heavy rainfall with reduced

visibility, and waterspouts.

Remnant moisture from Post-Tropical Storm Elida will bring a

moist and marginally unstable air mass over the coastal waters

through mid-morning and bring a slight chance for thunderstorms

to the coastal waters. Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable

of producing locally gusty chaotic winds and rough seas,

occasional dangerous lightning, brief heavy rainfall with reduced

visibility, and waterspouts.

Remnant moisture from Post-Tropical Storm Elida will bring a

moist and marginally unstable air mass over the coastal waters

through mid-morning and bring a slight chance for thunderstorms

to the coastal waters. Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable

of producing locally gusty chaotic winds and rough seas,

occasional dangerous lightning, brief heavy rainfall with reduced

visibility, and waterspouts.

Remnant moisture from Post-Tropical Storm Elida will bring a

moist and marginally unstable air mass over the coastal waters

through mid-morning and bring a slight chance for thunderstorms

to the coastal waters. Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable

of producing locally gusty chaotic winds and rough seas,

occasional dangerous lightning, brief heavy rainfall with reduced

visibility, and waterspouts.

Remnant moisture from Post-Tropical Storm Elida will bring a

moist and marginally unstable air mass over the coastal waters

through mid-morning and bring a slight chance for thunderstorms

to the coastal waters. Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable

of producing locally gusty chaotic winds and rough seas,

occasional dangerous lightning, brief heavy rainfall with reduced

visibility, and waterspouts.

Remnant moisture from Post-Tropical Storm Elida will bring a

moist and marginally unstable air mass over the coastal waters

through mid-morning and bring a slight chance for thunderstorms

to the coastal waters. Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable

of producing locally gusty chaotic winds and rough seas,

occasional dangerous lightning, brief heavy rainfall with reduced

visibility, and waterspouts.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather