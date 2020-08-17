CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
324 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM PDT TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds of 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and
combined seas of 7 to 10 feet are possible when conditions are
worst.
* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and
westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon
to 3 PM PDT Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday
afternoon through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea
conditions which could capsize or damage small and large
vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined
seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds of 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and
combined seas of 8 to 10 feet are possible when conditions are
worst.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Tuesday.
For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through late
Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea
conditions which could capsize or damage small and large
vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined
seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10
NM.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM PDT TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds of 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and
combined seas of 7 to 10 feet are possible when conditions are
worst.
* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and
westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon
to 3 PM PDT Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday
afternoon through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea
conditions which could capsize or damage small and large
vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined
seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds of 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and
combined seas of 8 to 10 feet are possible when conditions are
worst.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Tuesday.
For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through late
Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea
conditions which could capsize or damage small and large
vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined
seas.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather