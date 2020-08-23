CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

_____

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

210 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts of 35 kt,

with steep to very steep wind driven seas of 6 to 10 ft into

Wednesday morning.

* WHERE...Hazardous seas from Pistol River to Pt. St. George

between 8 and 40 nm from shore. Small craft advisory for all

other areas. The same hazardous seas area may worsen to gales on

Wednesday.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected, mainly

during the night and morning hours.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather