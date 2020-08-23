CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
_____
HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
210 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts of 35 kt,
with steep to very steep wind driven seas of 6 to 10 ft into
Wednesday morning.
* WHERE...Hazardous seas from Pistol River to Pt. St. George
between 8 and 40 nm from shore. Small craft advisory for all
other areas. The same hazardous seas area may worsen to gales on
Wednesday.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected, mainly
during the night and morning hours.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather