CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

257 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts

to 40 kt and wind seas 8 to 12 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory,

north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and wind seas 6

to 10 ft at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Gale warning from Gold Beach southward. Small craft

advisory all other areas.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

