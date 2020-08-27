CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 50 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT

Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts around 35 kt near Pt

St George and seas 7 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. Strongest

winds and highest seas around Pt St George and Cape Mendocino.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts around 35 kt near Cape

Mendocino and seas 7 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 9 to 15 feet expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 PM this evening

to 4 AM PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 PM

PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather