CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
202 AM PDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
