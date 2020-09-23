CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

244 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and

combined seas of 10 to 13 feet are possible when conditions are

worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Thursday.

For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through late

Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined

seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds of 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and

combined seas of 10 to 13 feet are possible when conditions are

worst.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon

to 3 PM PDT Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday

afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined

seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and

combined seas of 9 to 12 feet are possible when conditions are

worst.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to

3 PM PDT Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon

through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined

seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15

to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 17 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2

PM to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

