CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 26, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
225 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 11 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 6 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 6 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
