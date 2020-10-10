CA Marine Warning and Forecast

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

259 AM PDT Sat Oct 10 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

