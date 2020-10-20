CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
258 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt and steep to very steep seas of 7
to 10 feet will continue through early this morning, becoming
north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts of 30 kt and steep seas of 6
to 9 feet through Wednesday morning. North winds 25 to 35 kt
with gusts up to 40 kt and steep to very steep seas of 9 to 12
ft are possible Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night.
* WHERE...All areas for the Small Craft Advisory. The Hazardous
seas warning is for areas between 15 and 35 NM off the coast
west of Brookings. The Gale watch is for areas beyond 8 nm from
shore south of Gold Beach and for areas beyond 10 nm from shore
south of Port Orford to Gold Beach.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT early
this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT
Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through
late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and
very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,
and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt, increasing to 20 to 30 kt this
evening. Winds are expected to increase further Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday night to 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35
kt. Steep seas of 5 to 9 feet expected through Wednesday
morning, increasing to steep to very steep seas of 6 to 10 feet
Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night.
* WHERE...The small craft advisory is for areas beyond 2 nm from
shore and near capes today through tonight, then all areas
Wednesday morning. Conditions may worsen to gales for areas
beyond 8 nm from shore south of Gold Beach Wednesday afternoon
through Thursday night with small craft conditions elsewhere.
Small craft conditions will then linger across the area Friday.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Friday.
For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through late
Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and
very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,
and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.
